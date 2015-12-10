FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global Payments in talks to buy Heartland Payment: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Global Payments in talks to buy Heartland Payment: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payments processor Global Payments Inc (GPN.N) is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc HPY.N, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal to buy Heartland Payment, which had a market value of $2.86 billion as of Wednesday's close, is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX)

Shares of Princeton, New Jersey-based Heartland Payment were up 13 percent at $88.05 after hitting a record high of $94.96 in early trading on Thursday.

Global Payments shares were up 3.3 percent at $71.95.

Representatives of both companies were not immediately available for comment.

Heartland Payment reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company also forecast full-year revenue of $810-$815 million, above analysts’ average estimate.

Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.