HeartWare International targeted by a second activist fund
January 15, 2016 / 9:54 PM / 2 years ago

HeartWare International targeted by a second activist fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A new activist hedge fund founded by two Wall Street veterans has bought a stake in HeartWare International, becoming the second activist investor to take a stake in the medical device company.

The hedge fund, Hudson Executive Capital, said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has bought a 5 percent stake in HeartWare for an average price of $39.15 per share.

Shares of HeartWare closed up 4.8 percent on Friday at $30.46 per share. The shares had plunged more than 33 percent earlier in the week after the company late on Monday disclosed a glitch in its heart device.

HeartWare’s investment follows a campaign by another activist investor, Engaged Capital, to have HeartWare terminate its proposed acquisition of Valtech Cardio.

Engaged, in a letter to the company dated Jan. 7, said the opportunity of expanding into Valtech Cardio’s business remains uncertain and that HeartWare should pursue a deal with a larger rival.

On Dec. 30, Engaged nominated three directors for HeartWare’s board.

Hudson Executive Capital was founded early last year by Douglas Braunstein, a former vice chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and James Woolery, former chairman-elect at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
