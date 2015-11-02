Texas retailer H-E-B to give stock to 55,000 employees

(Reuters) - H-E-B, a Texas-based supermarket chain, said on Monday it was granting stock to 55,000 employees in a move that highlights competition for retail staff and comes amid a growing debate in the United States over the treatment of low-wage workers.

The Butt family, which founded the retailer 110 years ago and owns 100 percent of its stock, will eventually give 15 percent of its equity to employees, the company said in a press release. H-E-B runs 370 stores in Texas and Mexico and generates about $23 billion in annual sales.

The decision by the largest private employer in Texas comes as U.S. retailers scramble to attract employees with the unemployment rate at a seven-year low. Wal-Mart Stores, which competes with H-E-B, raised its minimum wage to $9 an hour earlier this year and plans to hike it to $10 an hour in 2016.

H-E-B, which pays its workers a minimum of $10.25 an hour, said it would grant stock to employees, who it calls partners, that are at least 21 years old, have worked at the company for a year and logged a minimum of 1,000 hours in a calendar year.

“The Partner Stock Plan is a milestone and a recognition of our most important resource - our people,” H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt said in the release. “Our Partners are the competitive edge that brings innovation, growth and success to H-E-B.”

Eligible workers will receive stock equal to 3 percent of their salary plus $100 in stock value for each year of work at the company as of the end of 2015, the company said.

H-E-B is one of a handful of regional supermarket chains that have been able to compete effectively with Wal-Mart, which controls a quarter of the U.S. grocery market. Florida-based Publix and Idaho-based Winco, both of which are employee-owned, are two others in that group.