March 11, 2015 / 9:09 PM / 3 years ago

Investors raise hedge fund allocations in March: data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors raised their allocations to hedge funds marginally in March, with inflows and outflows largely unchanged from a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.66 percent in March, compared with a rise of 0.7 percent in February.

“The overall steadiness of the increase in hedge fund investments is noteworthy in light of recent higher volatility in financial markets,” said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer of SS&C Technologies.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
