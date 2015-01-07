FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Ex-Goldman trader Goldberg's fund BBL gains 51 percent in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ex-Goldman Sachs oil trader Jonathan Goldberg has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the volatile energy markets of the past year, profiting first from a winter rally and later shorting prompt oil just before the market collapsed.

Goldberg’s New York-based BBL Commodities Value Fund, a barely year-old fund that now manages nearly $540 million, returned a net 51 percent to investors in 2014, an investor letter obtained by Reuters showed.

The average U.S. energy hedge fund eked out a gain of less than one percent last year.

Reporting By Barani Krishnan. Editing by Andre Grenon

