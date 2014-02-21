FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund exit requests rise slightly in February
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
February 21, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Hedge fund exit requests rise slightly in February

Jemima Kelly

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund investors asked to pull out just slightly more money in February than they did the previous month, largely sticking with their managers to help them navigate financial markets, data showed on Friday.

The percentage of investors asking to withdraw their money from hedge funds rose slightly to 3.38 percent of assets under administration in February, up from 2.67 percent in January and in line with seasonal trends, according to the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator.

“The 3.38 for February is very consistent with the last four or five years,” Bill Stone, CEO and Chairman of financial software provider SS&C Technology, said on Friday.

The monthly data, which captures around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry, suggest that most investors chose to keep their stakes intact despite a disappointing 2013.

Redemption requests peaked at over 19 percent in late 2008 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers but have not risen above 10 percent since September 2009.

Hedge fund assets stand at around $2.85 trillion, according to data released this week by eVestment, but Stone expects the market to surpass the $3 trillion mark by the end of the year.

Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.