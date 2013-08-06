Einhorn and Loeb hedge funds rise steadily in July: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After a particularly rough June, two of the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry’s best known managers, David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb, each saw their main funds gain almost 3 percent last month, according to an investor.

The investor was not authorized to speak publicly about the private funds’ returns.

Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital rose 2.8 percent in July, sending yearly returns to 10.3 percent.

Loeb’s Third Point Offshore fund rose 2.9 pct in July, boosting yearly returns to 15.9 percent. A levered version of Loeb’s flagship fund, called Third Point Ultra, climbed 4.1 percent last month. That portfolio had gained 23.6 percent for the year through July 31.