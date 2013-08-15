FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire investments to come out on Thursday after Wednesday glitch
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2013 / 12:02 AM / in 4 years

Berkshire investments to come out on Thursday after Wednesday glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits in his car on arrival at the annual Allen and Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Details of investments made by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc are expected to be made public on Thursday, following a technical glitch that prevented their disclosure on Wednesday as scheduled.

A spokesman for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the regulator’s Edgar system is again disseminating filings after a disruption that caused dissemination to stop at 3:43 p.m. EDT. He said the disruption created a backlog of filings, which the system is again processing.

An assistant to Buffett said Berkshire filed its so-called 13F filing detailing many of its investments “well in advance” of the Wednesday deadline, and expects the filing to be available to the public on Thursday morning.

The filing is expected to detail Berkshire’s equity investments listed on U.S. exchanges as of June 30.

Earlier this month, Berkshire said it ended June with $101.9 billion of equity securities overall. Most of these securities are listed on U.S. exchanges.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.