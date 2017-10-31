ADP says Ackman's claims it misled ISS are false

(Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc rejected as “false and misleading” on Tuesday the accusation by billionaire investor William Ackman that the company had made incorrect statements to a proxy adviser.

FILE PHOTO: William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“ADP has not disclosed any material non-public information in its meetings with ISS or any other party,” the company said, adding that it would file a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ackman on Monday accused ADP of providing misleading and incorrect claims to Institutional Shareholder Services and asked the proxy advisory firm to reconsider its recommendation that shareholders largely vote for the company’s slate.

Ackman hopes to win three seats on the board of the human resources outsourcing company in a vote next week. ISS has supported Ackman’s election.