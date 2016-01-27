FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings down 11.2 percent so far in 2016
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 27, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings down 11.2 percent so far in 2016

Svea Herbst-Bayliss

2 Min Read

Activist investor Bill Ackman, chief executive of Pershing Square walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings lost 11.2 percent since the start of the year, beginning 2016 with the same kind of double-digit losses that plagued the fund in 2015.

But there is a small silver lining for Ackman and investors in his $14 billion hedge fund: Losses have eased modestly from the previous week, when the investor said the fund was off 14.5 percent.

The fund ended 2015 with a 20.5 percent loss, the largest in the firm’s history. In 2014, it posted a 40 percent gain, which cemented Ackman’s tenure as one of the hedge fund industry’s biggest stars.

In his annual investment letter to clients, Ackman lamented that his fame might have ironically played a role in his recent terrible returns, noting that many people pile into bets after he takes them first.

“While it is impossible to know for sure, we believe that our continued negative outperformance in the first few weeks of the year relates primarily to forced selling of our holdings by investors whose stakes overlap with our own,” Ackman wrote in the letter which was sent to investors on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

Many hedge funds are nursing heavy losses this month, investors say, as markets have tumbled around the globe, often pushed lower by fears about China’s economic health.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.