FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Armored Wolf to shut down, become small family office: CIO
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
October 5, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Armored Wolf to shut down, become small family office: CIO

Jennifer Ablan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Armored Wolf LLC, the global macro hedge fund run by former Pimco Managing Director John Brynjolfsson, will be shuttering in the coming months and will become a small family office, Brynjolfsson said on Monday.

Armored Wolf, based in Irvine, California, has about $250 million in assets under management, down from roughly $1 billion in early 2013, Brynjolfsson said.

Global economic and financial market turmoil led to a rough quarter for investors, with U.S. hedge funds bracing for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis. The average hedge fund lost 19 percent in 2008 when the credit crunch hit.

“We were short oil and long the U.S. dollar, so we fared better than the broad asset class, though the tide of broader market price declines ultimately left us swimming upstream,” Brynjolfsson, Armored Wolf’s chief investment officer, said in an interview.

“I am extremely grateful that I was given the opportunity to manage client assets, and that I was able to do it for as long as I have. I couldn’t have done it without standing on the shoulders of giants, including my now deceased father, prior employers, clients and all those who worked and transacted with me.”

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Bernard Orr and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.