Hedge fund firm Arrowgrass raises over $600 million for M&A fund
March 31, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Hedge fund firm Arrowgrass raises over $600 million for M&A fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund firm Arrowgrass Capital Partners has amassed over $600 million for a mergers and acquisitions fund which launched in October, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Global event-driven head Michael Edwards is to oversee the Arrowgrass Customized Solutions I Fund, which will run for 18 to 24 months, the source said, confirming a story first reported by Bloomberg.

Edwards joined Arrowgrass in 2010 after working at Nusa Capital Management and U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw.

The 4.48 billion euro ($5.11 billion) Arrowgrass master fund was up 0.54 percent for the year to March 11, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Arrowgrass was founded in 2008 by ex-Deutsche Bank traders who include its current CEO Henry Kenner.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
