FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund firm Arrowgrass raises over $600 million for M&A fund
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 31, 2016 / 3:40 PM / in 2 years

Hedge fund firm Arrowgrass raises over $600 million for M&A fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund firm Arrowgrass Capital Partners has amassed over $600 million for a mergers and acquisitions fund which launched in October, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Global event-driven head Michael Edwards is to oversee the Arrowgrass Customized Solutions I Fund, which will run for 18 to 24 months, the source said, confirming a story first reported by Bloomberg.

Edwards joined Arrowgrass in 2010 after working at Nusa Capital Management and U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw.

The 4.48 billion euro ($5.11 billion) Arrowgrass master fund was up 0.54 percent for the year to March 11, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Arrowgrass was founded in 2008 by ex-Deutsche Bank traders who include its current CEO Henry Kenner.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Rachel Armstrong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.