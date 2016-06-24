Brexit shows risk of other EU departures, worse turmoil: Bridgewater

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage holds a placard as he launches his party's EU referendum tour bus in London, Britain May 20, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Future referendums on leaving the European Union could cause even greater turmoil than the volatility around Britain's exit, according to Bridgewater Associates.

"If the UK leaving the EU caused a 10 percent swing, what would a set of political events that raised questions about the future functioning of the ECB cause?" Bridgewater, the largest hedge fund manager in the world, wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

"Within the Euro zone, a referendum could pose huge problems. Given how easy it is to move capital within the Euro zone, any rise in risk of a country leaving could easily cause a pickup in capital outflows that could threaten the country’s banking system," the Bridgewater note said.

"The prospect of such pain and disruption lowers the probability of such an event occurring," it added. "But even given the low probability, it looks to us like markets are under-discounting the risk."

Bridgewater, based in Westport, Connecticut and founded by Ray Dalio, manages approximately $150 billion, according to its website.

The firm's main hedge fund, Bridgewater Pure Alpha II, is down 9.1 percent this year through May, according to private performance information seen by Reuters.

A second investment strategy, All Weather, is up about 5.5 percent over the same period.

The Hedge Fund Intelligence Americas Macro Index, which tracks funds that also trade based on macroeconomic themes, is up 0.95 percent in 2016 through May.

A spokesman for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.