Short-seller Chanos calls Tesla-SolarCity merger 'crazy': CNBC conference

Kynikos Associates LP Founder and Managing Partner Jim Chanos speaks during the Reuters 2014 China Summit in New York, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A SolarCity vehicle is seen on the road in San Diego, California, U.S. June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

NEW YORK The prominent short-seller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, called the proposed merger of Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) and SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O) "crazy," noting that the combined company would need constant access to capital markets.

Chanos said it would be the "height of folly" for using the proposed merger as a means to bail out SolarCity shareholders, which he added has an "uneconomic" business model.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel)