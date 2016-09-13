NEW YORK The prominent short-seller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, called the proposed merger of Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) and SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O) "crazy," noting that the combined company would need constant access to capital markets.
Chanos said it would be the "height of folly" for using the proposed merger as a means to bail out SolarCity shareholders, which he added has an "uneconomic" business model.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel)
