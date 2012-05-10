Commods investors, fund managers grow less patient

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three prominent commodity hedge funds have closed in the last month, signaling that both fund managers and investors are growing less patient with unspectacular returns than they were even five years ago, the head of hedge funds at European asset manager Feri said on Thursday.

“Funds are getting shut down once they reach a certain deterioration in asset size, which managers find unexciting,” said Marcus Storr, who helps manage some 16 billion euros ($20 billion), including in commodities, for Bad Homburg, Germany-based Feri.

Three prominent hedge funds that trade in energy and other commodities have announced over the past month they were closing because of inability to make desired returns.

Two funds in London -- Fortress Commodities managed by William Callanan, a former trader for George Soros, and BlueGold Capital, run by ex-Vitol oil trader Pierre Andurand -- said they were also weakened by investors redeeming money from the funds.

The other -- Centaurus Advisors in Houston led by natural gas trading legend John Arnold -- actually returned about 20 percent of its capital to investors last year, saying it could not make profits like before.

While none of the funds cited pressure from investors to perform, Storr said that could have been one of the vital ingredients that hastened their closure.

“Although every hedge fund has the disclaimer that past performance is not an indicator of future results, investors continue chasing past performance,” Storr said in an interview.

“We’ve seen it many, many times: If you have good performance, they are allocating. If you have bad performance, they are redeeming.”

While good performance is an absolute necessity for any fund’s survival, investors have been more patient with some -- like New York-based Red Kite Capital, which lost nearly half of its assets in 2007 due to a wrong bet on copper. Red Kite has rebounded strongly since, up 25 percent last year.

Storr said typically, most investors would be inclined to review their position in a fund after a year of bad performance.

But since the financial crisis, six to nine months of weak returns have been enough for some investors to consider yanking the cord on a fund.

Fortress Commodities was closing after a sharp drop in April brought losses in the fund’s investments this year to nearly 13 percent in the first four months, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday by the fund’s parent Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Earlier, Fortress reported that its assets under management (AUM) in commodities fell 46 percent to $473 million at the end of the first quarter from $875 million at end-December, a results statement showed.

BlueGold, which announced its closure in early April, was down 2 percent through March. It fell to the bottom of commodity hedge rankings last year, losing 35 percent. Its asset base also shrank to about $1.2 billion from $2 billion a year a before.

With Centaurus, Arnold called it a day earlier this month after being unable to replicate the eye-popping returns he made in the fund’s early years, including a 300 percent gain in 2006.

“What we’ve had over the last 2 to 2-1/2 years is much higher volatility in the commodities space, particularly in oil and agriculture, due to the on-off risk situation caused by the European debt crisis,” Storr said. “This has greatly altered the playing field and returns for commodity hedge funds.”

Oil had a particularly rocky ride last year, with U.S. crude finishing up 17 percent in the first quarter, slipping 27 percent in the next two quarters, before surging 25 percent in the last quarter. This year so far, it is down 2 percent, wiping out gains of as much as 9 percent in February.

While such volatility is what many hedge funds count on to make outsized bets and obtain double-digit returns, the swings could also be fatal for those on the wrong side of the market.

“Within this environment, whenever you have managers performing actually below their own expectations, or more importantly the expectations of the investors, investors start redeeming,” Storr said.

Since investors were either individual persons or organizations with different expectations, no average time span can be set for their patience.

“It really depends on the structure of the investor. The stickiest money are those from pensions, endowments and family offices, which tend to be slow beasts in decision-making. Fund of funds or those running private banking money might be much quicker in redeeming from a bad performing manager,” Storr said.

In the case of Feri, which manages 10 commodity hedge funds, Storr said the last redemption it made in the commodities space was in 2010, “and that too because of a style shift on our side”.

“We also watch managers when they overperform, as that’s an indication they may be taking on too much risk.”

