FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family long gold futures ahead of Brexit
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 27, 2016 / 7:30 PM / in a year

Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family long gold futures ahead of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stanley Druckenmiller, Chairman and CEO of Duquesne Family Office LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office LLC was long gold futures ahead of last week’s vote in Britain to leave the European Union, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Gold soared on Friday in its best day since 2009, hitting two-year highs as uncertainty after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union pushed investors to sell equities and seek safer assets.

The size of the trade was not known.

In May, Druckenmiller called the yellow metal his largest currency allocation as central bankers experiment with the “absurd notion of negative interest rates.”

Many investors have added or jumped into gold in recent weeks as concerns grew around so-called Brexit and the effectiveness in central bank policies.

Duquesne declined to comment.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.