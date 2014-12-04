Whiteside Energy hedge fund co-founder James leaving: report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John James, the chief operating officer of Whiteside Energy, a commodities hedge fund focused on natural gas, is leaving the Houston-based firm he helped create, energy news portal Sparkspread reported on Thursday.

James was also risk manager at Whiteside, Sparkspread said.

Reuters could not immediately reach officials at Whiteside to verify or comment on the story.

Whiteside is among a niche group of energy funds that specialize in trading U.S. natural gas futures, a market worth roughly $10 billion, compared with the $175 billion U.S. crude oil futures market.

James co-founded Whiteside in 2007 with Carey Metz, a former energy trader at Citadel Investment Group and American Electric Power (AEP), who became Whiteside’s head of trading.

James and Metz had also worked together at Griffon Energy Capital, the controlling entity of The Alpha Energy Funds.