Longtime Mason Hill hedge fund partners Strong and Fieler split

NEW YORK (Reuters) - William Strong has left Mason Hill Advisors, the hedge fund firm he founded in 1986, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The move represents a split from his longtime partner, Sean Fieler, who joined Mason Hill in 1995, and now leads the firm, according to the filing last week.

The reason for Strong’s departure could not be determined. He and representatives for New York-based Mason Hill did not respond to requests for comment.

Mason Hill is best known for its Equinox Partners hedge funds, which invest in securities from around the world. Equinox in the past has invested in emerging market stocks, gold and sovereign debt, according to client materials seen by Reuters.

Mason Hill managed $968.3 million in assets as of Dec. 31, according to the SEC filing. The firm managed more than $2 billion in 2011, according to the client materials.

Besides investing, Fieler is known as a donor to conservative political causes.