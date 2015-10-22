Hedge fund Raging Capital urges investors to block EZchip merger

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Raging Capital is urging investors in EZchip Semiconductor LTd EZCH.TA to vote against a proposed takeover, arguing that the company’s stock price can more than double in the next two years if it stays on its own.

The roughly $800 million fund, which ranks as the Israeli company’s sixth-largest investor with a 6.5 percent stake, wrote to investors on Thursday that rival company Mellanox Technologies Ltd’s (MLNX.O) offer to buy EZchip at $25.50 is not enough. Reuters reviewed the letter.

The fund is also urging investors to put its two nominees, Kenneth Traub and Paul McWilliams, onto the board at the annual meeting on Nov. 12.

Raging Capital’s portfolio manager Bill Martin wrote that the merger appears to him to be a marriage of convenience. “Directors failed to implement a full, fair and competitive bidding process – but instead, were determined to sell the business to long-standing friends nearby in Yokneam at a valuation that clearly does not reflect the full value of the Company,” he wrote in the letter.

A spokesman for EZchip did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

EZchip’s stock price climbed 57 percent in the last three months and closed at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock price slumped in May and has steadily recovered since then.

Martin, who has previously won board seats at several companies where he was invested, forecast a share price of $61.45 in 2017, arguing that with major competitor Marvell Technologies planning to exit this space, EZchip will be “the only source for providing merchant network processing technologies.”

“Marvell’s exit from the market should translate into significant new growth opportunities for EZchip and has not been accurately reflected in the financial projections provided by the Company to justify the value of the $25.50 sale price to Mellanox,” the letter said.