Robbins' Glenview Capital down 5.5 percent in August: source

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital lost 5.5 percent in August, leaving the fund down 2.8 percent for the year to date, an investor in the fund said on Wednesday.

Robbins has been making big bets on healthcare companies, including insurer Humana Inc and healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare Corp, and is the latest in a string of high-profile managers stung by last month’s market turmoil.

A spokesman for Glenview declined to comment.

Robbins also made new bets during the second quarter which likely weighed on performance last month. He added Cheniere Energy to the portfolio but the stock has kept falling in July and August and is now off 22 percent for the year to date.

Glenview, which oversees roughly $11 billion in assets, joins other prominent fund managers including Leon Cooperman and Steven Einhorn’s Omega Advisors and David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital to post losses for the month and year.

Other fund managers, including David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management and activist Scott Ferguson’s Sachem Head Capital were off in August but are still in the black for the year, investors in their funds said.

Tepper dipped 1.83 percent in August, leaving the fund up 11.5 percent for the year while Ferguson, a former partner at Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital, lost 2.4 percent, leaving it up 11.8 percent, the sources said.

The average hedge fund lost nearly 2 percent last month and is now flat on the year, data from Hedge Fund Research show.