Money managers holding more short positions in gold: BofA report

BOSTON (Reuters) - Money managers, who have been cooling on gold for some time, last week held more short positions than long ones in the precious metal for the first time in nearly a decade, Bank of America reported Monday, suggesting an expectation prices will continue to fall.

“Gold no longer precious - money managers net short for the first time” since the bank started tracking this kind of information in 2006, researchers Jue Xiong and Stephen Suttmeier wrote in the report.

Investors also held record short positions in silver, they said.

The report tracks how large money managers, including hedge funds, position themselves and noted that stock investments were still the month’s best performers, even after last week’s sharp selloff in the equity market.

Other funds also piled into bets that the dollar would continue to rise, the report said.

“Large speculators reduced their long position to $3.1 billion notional from $5.5 billion notional” referring to the total value of a leveraged position’s assets.

Gold prices have been under pressure for some time as investors anticipate that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates from rock-bottom levels some time this year.

With central bankers expected to keep a close eye on quashing inflationary pressures - the kind that gold is meant to hedge against - the metal has lost some of its appeal.

The researchers acknowledged that there could be a short reversal but noted that “rallies are corrective and temporary absent a move above $1,180.”

Spot gold was trading at $1,098.60 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs last week forecast that prices will drop below $1,000 a troy ounce for the first time in more than six years.

Nearly four years ago, gold prices peaked at $1,900, and some analysts and investors say the metal remains in a price bubble, trading at more than twice the $400 an ounce it was at a decade ago.

In spite of the drop, there are likely still big-name investors in the metal, analysts said.

For example, John Paulson’s Paulson & Co hedge fund held 10.23 million shares in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF at the end of the first quarter, a regulatory filing shows. Second-quarter holdings will be released on Aug. 15.