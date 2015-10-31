FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up in October, down year-to-date: source
October 31, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up in October, down year-to-date: source

Svea Herbst-Bayliss

1 Min Read

David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who has been nursing some of the year’s biggest losses, posted tiny gains in October when the U.S. stock market had a strong showing, a person familiar with his fund’s returns said on Friday.

Einhorn’s $11 billion Greenlight Capital inched up 0.7 percent in October, leaving the fund down 16.3 percent so far this year, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the fund is private. The loss put Einhorn on course to post his first down year since 2008.

Einhorn is usually among the first hedge fund managers to tally his monthly results. In October, the stock market rebounded, with the Standard & Poor’s index gaining 8.3 percent. But many hedge funds are expected to show losses for the month and the full year.

Also reporting on Friday, Daniel Loeb’s flagship Third Point gained 4.7 percent in October, the person said. The $17.5 billion fund is now flat year to date after the latest performance numbers.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
