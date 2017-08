David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016.

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital added strong gains in July which helped increased the fund's gains for the year since Jan. 1 to 5.7 percent after the stock market climbed, a person familiar with the firm's returns said.

Greenlight Capital climbed 4.8 percent in the month of July.