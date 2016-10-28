NEW YORK David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in UK telecommunications company Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and German chemical business Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE), according to a letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.

The letter also noted that the hedge fund firm had established a new "medium-sized long position" in an unnamed utility sector company over the third quarter.

A spokesman for New York-based Greenlight declined to comment.

Greenlight's funds returned 3.4 percent net of fees in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date return to 3.8 percent, both below stock market benchmarks.

The letter also included a swipe at Elon Musk and his Tesla Motors (TSLA.O), saying that "complacent shareholders have been willing to look past years of over-promising and under-delivering from a promotional CEO."

A spokesman for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not clear if Greenlight has a short position in the electric car company.

