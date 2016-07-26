FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greenlight's Einhorn exits Macy's at a loss: letter
#Business News
July 26, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Greenlight's Einhorn exits Macy's at a loss: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told investors on Tuesday that his Greenlight Capital lost money on battered retailer Macy's Inc (M.N) and exited the position roughly six months after getting in.

"We sold Macy's for a loss after the company announced a significant reduction in full-year 2016 guidance," Einhorn said in a letter seen by Reuters. Macy's and Apple AAPL.O> were "material losers" for the firm as it lost 2.6 percent in the second quarter, the letter said.

Greenlight sold Macy's at $32.08 a share after having told investors in January that it had bought the stock at $45.69.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
