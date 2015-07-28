FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former BAML executive Hendel to join hedge fund Paloma
#Business News
July 28, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

Former BAML executive Hendel to join hedge fund Paloma

Lawrence Delevingne

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund industry veteran Stuart Hendel is back to helping run a hedge fund after years of selling them.

Hendel is set to join Donald Sussman’s $3.2 billion Paloma Partners next week as chief operating officer, a new position at the decades-old fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hendel brings experience to the position having been chief operating officer at Eric Mindich’s Eton Park Capital Management nearly 10 years ago.

But he’s better known for his years at the helm of prime brokerage units at Bank of America, UBS and Morgan Stanley, overseeing divisions that cater to hedge funds by providing financing, clearing their trades and making introductions to possible clients.

Hedge Fund Alert first reported Hendel’s move to Paloma.

Hendel left his job as global head of prime brokerage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2014 and was replaced by Paul Simpson.

Paloma, a so-called multi-strategy fund that trades a variety of instruments, has seen its assets under management balloon by 60 percent in the last year and boasts an annualized return of 12.5 percent since its launch in 1981, one of the sources familiar with the fund said.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, editing by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
