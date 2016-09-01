BOSTON Chris Cernich, who has been instrumental in determining the outcome of some of America's most hotly contested mergers and proxy contests as head of Special Situations Research at Institutional Shareholder Services, has left the advisory firm.

ISS said in an internal email, seen by Reuters on Thursday, that Cernich has "decided to pursue new opportunities outside of ISS" and that Cristiano Guerra was named the acting head of special situations research.

Cernich played a critical role in recommending how mutual funds, pensions and other large investors cast their votes on boardroom battles ranging from computer maker Dell's decision to go private to hedge fund Starboard Value's play to oust all 12 directors at Darden Restaurants.

For six years he weighed in on roughly 180 contests, leading him to become an expert in industries ranging from restaurants to railroads to insurers and chemical companies, said hedge fund managers who worked with him.

Cernich has not decided where to go next but he is sure to receive offers from corporations who want him as a director, hedge funds who want his insight into proxy battles and banks who work with companies and hedge funds on contests, fund managers and industry analysts said.

His predecessor in the position at ISS, Christopher Young, moved to Credit Suisse where he is a managing director and heads contested situations for the bank.

News of Cernich's departure comes at a time ISS is likely to be as busy going into the proxy season that unofficially begins in the early fall.

