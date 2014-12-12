Ex-UBS bankers Constanty, Baetz to launch hedge fund in January

LONDON (Reuters) - Two former UBS Group AG bankers are preparing to start a global cross-asset, long-biased hedge fund in January to bet on out-of-favor companies and events such as mergers and acquisitions and spin-offs.

Laurent Constanty and Fabien Baetz, both former executive directors at the fixed income solutions group of the Swiss bank, will launch the Reaching Value and Opportunities Fund with about $20 million, most of which is their own money.

The fund aims to raise 100 million euros ($124.6 million)and generate 15 percent annual gains through investments in stocks, bonds and other securities, Constanty and Baetz told Reuters.

The launch comes at a tough time for the industry, with hedge funds gaining just under 5 percent on average through November this year, data from tracker Eurekahedge showed, and as big investors continue to show a preference for larger funds.

The fund will be launched at the hedge fund platform of London’s Privium Fund Management which will oversee the fund’s risk management and compliance, a preferred route for several smaller hedge fund start-ups as regulatory costs mounts.