FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-UBS bankers Constanty, Baetz to launch hedge fund in January
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 12, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-UBS bankers Constanty, Baetz to launch hedge fund in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two former UBS Group AG bankers are preparing to start a global cross-asset, long-biased hedge fund in January to bet on out-of-favor companies and events such as mergers and acquisitions and spin-offs.

Laurent Constanty and Fabien Baetz, both former executive directors at the fixed income solutions group of the Swiss bank, will launch the Reaching Value and Opportunities Fund with about $20 million, most of which is their own money.

The fund aims to raise 100 million euros ($124.6 million)and generate 15 percent annual gains through investments in stocks, bonds and other securities, Constanty and Baetz told Reuters.

The launch comes at a tough time for the industry, with hedge funds gaining just under 5 percent on average through November this year, data from tracker Eurekahedge showed, and as big investors continue to show a preference for larger funds.

The fund will be launched at the hedge fund platform of London’s Privium Fund Management which will oversee the fund’s risk management and compliance, a preferred route for several smaller hedge fund start-ups as regulatory costs mounts.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.