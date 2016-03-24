FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spinnaker Capital portfolio manager Wickens to launch own hedge fund: sources
March 24, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Spinnaker Capital portfolio manager Wickens to launch own hedge fund: sources

Maiya Keidan, Simon Jessop

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spinnaker Capital portfolio manager Bradley Wickens is leaving the $1.7 billion emerging markets-focused hedge fund firm to start his own company, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Wickens will launch emerging markets-focused Broad Reach Investment Management with personal funds from two Spinnaker partners and trade across a range of assets as part of a “global macro” strategy, two sources said.

The firm will start with a small team of former colleagues from Spinnaker as well as some new staff, one of the sources said, and debut in October or November with at least $100 million in assets, two sources said.

Wickens joined Spinnaker in 1999 and went on to lead the $1 billion Spinnaker Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Fund when he was appointed portfolio manager in 2012. He will still remain invested in the fund, two sources said.

During his 17-year tenure at Spinnaker, the GEM Fund returned an annualized 21 percent. “The track record is fantastic,” a third, investment banking source said.

Founding principal Alexis Habib will take over portfolio management of the GEM Fund after Wickens’ departure, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Broad Reach will debut against a backdrop of increasingly tough regulations and weakening markets that have hampered hedge fund launches. Just 14 opened with more than $100 million in 2015, data from industry tracker Preqin showed.

Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
