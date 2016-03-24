FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spinnaker Capital portfolio manager Wickens to launch own hedge fund: sources
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Spinnaker Capital portfolio manager Wickens to launch own hedge fund: sources

Maiya Keidan, Simon Jessop

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spinnaker Capital portfolio manager Bradley Wickens is leaving the $1.7 billion emerging markets-focused hedge fund firm to start his own company, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Wickens will launch emerging markets-focused Broad Reach Investment Management with personal funds from two Spinnaker partners and trade across a range of assets as part of a “global macro” strategy, two sources said.

The firm will start with a small team of former colleagues from Spinnaker as well as some new staff, one of the sources said, and debut in October or November with at least $100 million in assets, two sources said.

Wickens joined Spinnaker in 1999 and went on to lead the $1 billion Spinnaker Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Fund when he was appointed portfolio manager in 2012. He will still remain invested in the fund, two sources said.

During his 17-year tenure at Spinnaker, the GEM Fund returned an annualized 21 percent. “The track record is fantastic,” a third, investment banking source said.

Founding principal Alexis Habib will take over portfolio management of the GEM Fund after Wickens’ departure, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Broad Reach will debut against a backdrop of increasingly tough regulations and weakening markets that have hampered hedge fund launches. Just 14 opened with more than $100 million in 2015, data from industry tracker Preqin showed.

Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.