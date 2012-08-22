Exclusive: Lippmann's LibreMax gains 10 percent through July

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Greg Lippmann, made famous in journalist Michael Lewis’s book “The Big Short,” beat many rivals with a double-digit gain in the first seven months of the year due to bets on subprime and asset-backed securities.

Lippmann’s LibreMax Capital, founded with three former colleagues from Deutsche Bank, posted a 10.12 percent gain for the year through the end of July, according to a letter to the fund’s investors obtained by Reuters.

The average hedge fund gained just 2.78 percent over that period, according to the Hennessee Hedge Fund Index.

LibreMax got a boost last month, gaining 2.71 percent, as portions of the mortgage-backed market rallied, Lippmann, who is the fund’s chief investment officer and portfolio manager, wrote in the letter.

He also said he was worried that Wall Street dealers, not known for holding securities for long periods, had taken on too much inventory.

The $1.76 billion fund, which began trading in October 2010, made some adjustments in July, Lippmann said. “The combination of a strong rally in pricing and an increase in dealer inventories motivated us to reduce our exposure to certain higher beta sectors,” he said in the letter.

A spokesman for the fund declined to comment.

LibreMax, which invests both long and short, cut back its long exposure in July. Net long exposure was 99.9 percent at the end of July, down from 102.4 percent in June, the letter said.

LibreMax has stocked its portfolio with securities backed by subprime, prime and Alt-A mortgages, as well as consumer asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Illustrating its more cautious stance, LibreMax pared its trading activity in July, purchasing 26 securities and selling 15, “somewhat lower” than trading activity in June. “We saw fewer opportunities to add securities,” Lippmann wrote.

The fund also slightly increased its exposure to subprime securities, reducing its position in collateralized debt obligations on asset-backed securities.

At Deutsche Bank, Lippmann was a mortgage trader whose early calls that the U.S. housing market was overheated earned the bank billions of dollars.

He stepped down as the bank’s global head of asset-backed securities trading in April 2010 after announcing he would launch his own hedge fund.

Nicknamed “Bubble Boy” by some on Wall Street for having called the housing bubble early, Lippmann was also known for his brash style and sartorial taste, which included a T-shirt that read “I Shorted Your House.”

Fred Brettschneider, who had been head of Global Markets-Americas at Deutsche Bank, joined Lippmann to co-found LibreMax and is now its president. Eugene Xu and Jordan Milman, also Deutsche Bank alumni, are also listed as co-founders of the hedge fund.