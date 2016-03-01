Exclusive: Hedge fund consultant Cliffwater puts Luxor on watch list

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Luxor Capital Group, which suffered double-digit losses last year, has been placed on a so-called watch list by influential industry consultant Cliffwater, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Cliffwater, which advises on roughly $55 billion in alternative assets invested in hedge funds, private equity and real estate funds, told the Rhode Island state pension fund that it has put Luxor on its watch list in the wake of heavy losses last year, according to minutes of the Rhode Island pension fund’s Jan. 27 meeting, which were seen by Reuters.

The move means that Cliffwater is watching the fund extra closely now and may decide to recommend that the state pull its money from the $4 billion fund, something that could have a knock-on effect in the investment community.

Luxor lost 19.2 percent in 2015 when the average hedge fund lost 1 percent and its declines grew early this year when the fund dropped 5.2 percent in January, two people familiar with the fund’s returns said.

Cliffwater consultant Thomas Lynch blamed “poor securities selection” at the event-driven hedge fund for the losses, according to minutes.

A spokesman for Luxor declined to comment. A spokesman for Cliffwater did not return a request for comment.

At the end of 2015, Luxor’s largest position was Yahoo Inc, which has dropped 28 percent in the last 12 months. Owning Golar LNG Limited hurt the fund as well as the owner of liquefied natural gas carriers lost 40 percent in the last year. Northstar Realty Finance Corp, another big holding, dropped 67.5 percent last year.

Since January, Golar’s stock price has rebounded however, gaining 16 percent. GrubHub, a mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders, was another of Luxor’s big losers last year, but it has bounced back with a 25 percent gain in February.

These gains could suggest that Luxor will report positive numbers when it releases its February performance numbers to clients in the next few days.

This is not the first time that Luxor has been under extra scrutiny from Cliffwater. In 2014, only months after Luxor started managing money for Rhode Island, Cliffwater placed the fund on its watch list. By early 2015, Cliffwater told the state that it was pleased with what “Luxor Capital was doing in risk control and performance,” according to minutes of the April 29, 2015 meeting. By year’s end the fund was down double digits.

Luxor has been investing money for 14 years. It started managing $50 million for Rhode Island, one of many institutional clients, in 2014. Last year, the fund saw investors redeem roughly 8 percent of their money from Luxor, a number that is roughly in line with what investors do every year, a person familiar with Luxor’s business said.

Luxor was not the only loser for Rhode Island last year. The Indus Asia Pacific Fund lost 35.8 percent and the Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund fell 10.3 percent, data from the state show.