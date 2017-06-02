FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management posts gains in May
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 2, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 3 months ago

Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management posts gains in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, which has been battling restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings for board seats, reported strong gains in May, which extended its gains for the year.

The firm's flagship fund gained 1.6 percent in May and is up 7.7 percent for the year, while its smaller Encore fund surged 7.5 percent last month to be up 16 percent in the first five months of 2017, an investor in the fund said. The gains came even as Buffalo Wild Wings' stock price dropped in May.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.