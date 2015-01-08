Four leave Houston's Velite Capital to set up rival natgas fund

(Reuters) - A portfolio manager and three analysts at Houston’s Velite Capital are leaving the firm to launch their own natural gas hedge fund, according to their LinkedIn accounts and a news report.

Former Velite trader Brad King and analysts Nikhil Surana and Stephen Naehr joined Houston-based Timoneer Energy at the start of the new year, a search of the LinkedIn networking site showed. They identified themselves as partners at the new fund.

Meteorologist Adam Stevens is the fourth analyst from Velite to join Timoneer, energy news portal Sparkspread reported on Thursday.

Timoneer Energy’s website appears to be under construction, and the four could not be reached for comment. A spokesman for Velite did not immediately return a call for comment.

King had been with Velite since its inception in 2006, his LinkedIn page showed. He gave his position as portfolio manager.

Naehr worked there for nearly 6-1/2 years, performing risk and fundamentals analysis. He was previously with Citigroup, doing quantitative research in energy trading.

Surana was with Velite for two years, and had been an associate in trading of natural gas options and power at Credit Suisse.

No details were available on Stevens.

Velite, founded by gas market veteran David Coolidge, is one of the best performing hedge funds in the energy market. It has posted double digit gains in many years when its peers stumbled. Last year, Velite returned more than 30 percent, Sparkspread said, quoting sources.

The number of Houston-based hedge funds run by veteran natural gas traders such as Coolidge has dwindled in recent years because of tough market conditions.

Former Enron trader John Arnold retired nearly three years ago. SandRidge Capital’s Andy Rowe quit in 2013. Anthony Annunziato said last December he was closing his AAA Capital Management fund.

Connecticut-based Sasco Energy, previously run by Sempra veteran Todd Esse, went out of business last year.