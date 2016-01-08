Oil bull Hall's fund ends 2015 down 35 percent: CNBC

(Reuters) - Oil bull Andy Hall’s Astenbeck Capital Management lost about 35 percent in 2015, CNBC reported, citing a source who reviewed the fund’s performance.

According to monthly data sent by the fund to investors and seen by Reuters in early December, Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck was down 26.3 percent through November.

Astenbeck Capital was not immediately available to comment on the report outside regular business hours. (cnb.cx/1ZdClNC)

Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday, leaning to 12-year lows. [O/R]

Brent prices declined nearly 35 percent in 2015.