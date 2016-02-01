Hedge funds trim short positions in oil futures

A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds continued to trim their bets on a further fall in oil prices last week as speculation swirled about a coordinated cut in production between Russia and OPEC.

The probability of a coordinated cut remains low, according to many analysts, but the speculation has injected more uncertainty and created more of a two-way market in futures prices, replacing the former one-way bet.

Hedge funds and other money managers reduced their short positions in the three main WTI and Brent contracts listed on NYMEX and ICE Futures Europe by a combined 29 million barrels.

Combined short futures and options positions were cut 7 percent from 376 million barrels to 347 million barrels, according to records published by regulators and exchanges.

The reduction in short Brent positions was especially pronounced, with gross short positions cut by 34 million barrels, 25 percent, compared with the prior week.

The price of WTI futures for March delivery jumped by $1.88 per barrel but March Brent surged by $3.04 in the week to Jan. 26.

While there was a substantial reduction in short positioning on the Brent contract, overall short positions in WTI actually increased, with all the extra positions on ICE Futures Europe rather than NYMEX.

Some short positions appear to have rotated out of ICE Brent into ICE WTI, where short positioning increased by just over 10 million barrels.

Even after the short-covering seen over the last fortnight, combined short positions in WTI and Brent remain exceptionally large.

But the big run-up in positions reported between mid-October and the second week of January, which saw short positions soar from 200 million to almost 400 million barrels, may have topped out.

The critical question is whether the drawdown in short positions will become a rush for the exits and spark a more substantial rally, or is largely over for the time being.

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)