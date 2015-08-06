FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some John Paulson funds gained in July
August 6, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Some John Paulson funds gained in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor John Paulson told clients that some of his hedge funds posted strong returns last month, a person familiar with the numbers said on Thursday.

His special situations fund gained 2.54 percent in July, leaving the fund down 3.68 percent year to date. The Paulson Enhanced fund rose 3.6 percent in July, making it up 19.7 percent for the year.

The Advantage fund, which has some gold investments, dipped 0.82 percent and is up 1.24 percent for the year.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

