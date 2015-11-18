Perella Weinberg fund manager likes the U.S., relatively

Maria Vassalou, partner and portfolio manager for Perella Weinberg Partners, speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Summit in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Slow growth is likely in the United States, but its economic outlook is better than most, according to Maria Vassalou, portfolio manager of the $460 million Perella Weinberg Partners Global Macro Fund.

“When it comes down to it, I’m more bullish on the U.S. than the rest of the developed world on a relative value basis,” Vassalou said on Wednesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

Vassalou, a former Columbia Business School professor who has also worked at Soros Fund Management, SAC Capital Advisors and McKinsey & Co’s MIO Partners, said she prefers the United States to China, for example, and expresses her optimistic view by betting on the relative value of equities, currencies, government treasuries and corporate bonds.

For example, Vassalou hinted that her fund is wagering on a stronger U.S. dollar. It will appreciate against other currencies, she said, if the U.S. Federal Reserve increases interest rates, the European Central Bank engages in additional economic stimulus, and additional global political events rattle markets.

“It makes sense to be long the dollar but in a cautious way,” she said.

To be sure, Vassalou was generally pessimistic on stocks given slower economic growth around the world and limited effectiveness of government economic stimulus programs.

Vassalou’s macro fund, launched in October 2013 with about $80 million, gained 17.2 percent in 2014 and is down 4.89 percent in 2015 through October, according to performance figures seen by Reuters. The fund trades about 45 types of securities at once and avoids large bets on any one of them.

