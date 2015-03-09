FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist hedge funds lead performance charts in February
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 9, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Activist hedge funds lead performance charts in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds recorded their best monthly performance for a year in February, driven by rising equity markets and led by a 5.37 percent gain for activist funds, data from industry tracker eVestment showed.

Taken as a whole, the industry returned 1.93 percent in February, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 index <0#.SPX> posted its best month in more than three years. All major strategies returned positive returns, eVestment said.

Global macro funds, which bet on macroeconomic trends such as interest rate moves, rose an average 0.76 percent, while credit strategies climbed 1.32 percent to end a five-month losing streak.

“Emerging markets hedge funds posted mixed results as these markets continued to experience wildly different economic, geo-political and societal environments,” eVestment said in a statement.

Russia-focused hedge funds bounced back, with a 21.69 percent gain over the month. Brazil-focused funds fell 1.59 percent to take their year-to-date losses to an average of 6.27 percent.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.