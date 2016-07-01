FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loeb's Third Point, Renaissance Technolgies funds gain in June
July 1, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Loeb's Third Point, Renaissance Technolgies funds gain in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge funds Third Point and Renaissance Technologies told clients they made money in June, three people familiar with their numbers said on Friday.

Loeb's Third Point Partners fund climbed 1 pct last month, leaving it up 2.6 percent for the first half of the year.

Renaissance Technologies' institutional Diversified Alpha (RIDA) Fund climbed 6.59 percent, leaving it up 11.26 percent. The firm's Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund (RIEF) gained 4.63 percent in June and is up 13.78 percent for the year.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
