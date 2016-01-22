FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors back hedge funds amid January market swings
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 22, 2016 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Investors back hedge funds amid January market swings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investor demand to take money out of hedge funds more than halved in January compared with the previous month, data on Friday showed, suggesting that market volatility has made the asset class more attractive.

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a measure of withdrawal requests as a percentage of assets under administration, fell to 2.31 percent from December’s 4.98 percent, according to data from leading administrator SS&C Technologies.

The fall in redemption requests in January comes as stock markets around the world have fallen sharply since the start of the year.

The index is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Year on year the gauge has fallen in seven of the past eight months, said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer, SS&C Technologies.

“This continuing pattern is consistent with other data we track, indicating investors are confident that hedge funds can deliver attractive returns, particularly in highly volatile markets,” he said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.