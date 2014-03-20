SAC Capital's Plotkin to leave firm by year's end: source

(Reuters) - Gabriel Plotkin, one of SAC Capital Advisors’ most successful portfolio managers, is leaving the firm by year’s end to start his own hedge fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

SAC founder Steven A. Cohen is likely to put some capital in Plotkin’s new venture, said the source who was not permitted to publicly discuss personnel matters at the private fund.

SAC agreed to pay a $1.2 billion penalty and return all money to outside investors as part of a plea to settle criminal insider trading charges. Cohen was not accused of any wrongdoing but the U.S. government brought criminal and civil cases against 10 former SAC employees and said insider trading was “pervasive” and “rampant” at the hedge fund.