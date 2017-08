Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 21, 2016.

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.

In May the Partners fund gained 2.1 percent while the more aggressive Ultra fund gained 3.5 percent. Third Point manages $16 billion in assets.