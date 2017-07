FILE PHOTO: Daniel S. Loeb, founder of Third Point LLC, participates in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada May 9, 2012.

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point told investors on Wednesday that it made a new bet on Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and U.S. asset management company BlackRock during the second quarter.

The firm, which manages $16.5 billion, also said in a letter seen by Reuters that it would stop accepting new money on October 1.