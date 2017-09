Barry Rosenstein, founder and managing Partner of JANA Partners LLC., speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund managers Barry Rosenstein and Daniel Loeb told investors their portfolios lost money in September, with Rosenstein’s Jana Partners down 3.8 percent and Loeb’s Third Point down 4.8 percent, according to a person familiar with the numbers.

That leaves Jana Partners down 6.6 percent so far this year, and Third Point down 3.7 percent, according to the source.