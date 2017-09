Daniel S. Loeb, founder of Third Point LLC, participates in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

BOSTON (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point fell 5.2 percent in August as world market’s were roiled by fears about China’s dramatic slowdown, a person familiar with the results said on Monday.

Third Point was still up 1.2 percent for the year despite the August decline, the source said.