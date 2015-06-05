FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiger Global up 2.8 percent in May, up 0.4 percent for the year: investor
June 5, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Tiger Global up 2.8 percent in May, up 0.4 percent for the year: investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Tiger Global, which is losing its long-term manager at the end of the month, told investors that it gained 2.8 percent in May, helping the hedge fund swing to a 0.4 percent gain for the year, according to an investor.

New York-based Tiger Global announced key personnel changes last month, including the departure of Feroz Dewan, who has run the closely watched firm’s hedge fund operations and is starting his own firm.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis

