#Money
September 3, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Tiger Ratan down 6.6 percent in August, up 21.6 percent YTD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Nehal Chopra’s hedge fund Tiger Ratan, which specializes in betting on companies facing big corporate changes, lost 6.6 percent last month, according to a source familiar with the fund, roughly keeping pace with the broader stock market’s sell-off.

Chopra’s roughly $2 billion hedge fund still boasts one of industry’s strongest records for the year with a 21.6 percent gain. She is one of only a handful of women running their own funds and has been backed by industry legend Julian Robertson.

Fears about slower growth in China sent the Standard & Poor’s 500 down 6 percent last month, leaving it off roughly 5 percent for the year.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis

